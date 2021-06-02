Pakistan, Tajikistan ink 12 accords of cooperation in diverse areas

Pakistan and Tajikistan on Wednesday entered into 12 accords for cooperation in diverse fields including trade, anti-corruption, infrastructure, education and culture.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony as the representatives from two sides signed the Agreements and the Memoranda of Understanding.

The two leaders also signed a Joint Declaration encompassing details of discussions taken place during the visit of President Rahmon.

The Agreements and MoU signed for cooperation in different areas include;

TRADE:

1. Agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Tajikistan and Chamber of Commerce & Industry Quetta Balochistan.

2. Agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Pakistan.

3. MoU between Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan.

EDUCATION:

4. Academic cooperation Agreement between Tajik Technical University named after academician M. S Osimi and Indus University of Pakistan

5. MOU between Tajik Institute of Languages, Dushanbe Tajikistan and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Pakistan.

6. MoU between Technological University of Tajikistan and COMSATS University Islamabad

ANTI-CORRUPTION & EMERGENCY SITUATIONS:

7. MoU between Agency for State Financial Control & Struggle against Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and National Accountability Bureau, Pakistan.

8. Agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Pakistan for cooperation in the field of Prevention & Liquidation of Emergency Situations.

CULTURE:

9. Agreement between the two governments in the field of Art and Culture

BILATERAL & REGIONAL COOPERATION:

10. Cooperation Programme between Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tajikistan

11. Agreement on International Road Transport

12. Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Building Strategic Partnership for Regional Solidarity and Integration.

