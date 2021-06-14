Pakistan to continue playing role for success of Intra-Afghan Peace talks: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role for the success of Intra-Afghan Peace talks.

Advertisement

Addressing the inaugural session of Pak-Afghan Bilateral Dialogue in Islamabad on Monday, he said that Pakistan is now recognized at the world level as part of solution and not part of problem.

He said there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the whole region.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan played a vital role for the peace agreement between US-Taliban in Doha and Intra-Afghan negotiations will also lead sustainable peace.

Expressing concerns over the violence in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said reduction in violence leading to ceasefire is imperative to move forward. He stressed that both the Afghan government and the Taliban will have to demonstrate flexibility to reach a settlement.

Expressing concerns over the statements of Afghan Vice President and the National Security Adviser against Pakistan, he said this blame game must come to an end as it will not help. He said Pakistan could not be held responsible for all the ills in Afghanistan.

He said that there spoilers inside and outside Afghanistan and both the parties should be fully cognizant of their nefarious designs.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has taken a very clear decision of non-interference and it has no favorites in Afghanistan. He said we have invited every Afghan ethnic group to Pakistan to discuss peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is doing everything possible for the management of border with Afghanistan. He, however, said increase in the footprints of Daesh in Afghanistan is a matter of concern.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has been hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees and time has come for their dignified and honorable return to their homeland.

Advertisement

Read full story