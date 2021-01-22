Pakistan to continue to play leading role in denouncing violent attacks on religious sites: Munir

The United Nations has adopted by consensus a resolution on the protection of religious sites.

It was sponsored by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other OIC countries.

The resolution condemns all acts of threats of violence, destruction and damage directed against religious sites that have continued to occur across the world especially in India.

The resolution denounces any move to obliterate or forcibly convert any religious sites.

It also expresses concerns on the rise of racial and religious intolernace and negative stereotyping of religions and condemns any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that promotes discrimination, hostility or violence.

In his tweet, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in denouncing violent attacks on religious sites

