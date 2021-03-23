Pakistan to receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China by 31 March: Wang Yi

China has announced to donate more doses of anti-Covid vaccine to Pakistan by the end of this month to help the country fight the virus.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that over a hundred countries have approached China to get vaccine but the Beijing would prioritize the fulfilment of Pakistan’s needs.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked the Chinese counterpart for the goodwill gesture and said the Chinese assistance to the world particularly Pakistan during the challenging situation of pandemic is exemplary.

Both the leaders had a detailed discussion on bilateral ties and multiple cooperation besides agreeing to keeping up the high level contacts between the two countries.

