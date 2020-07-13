Pakistan to resume Afghan exports through Wagah crossing from July 15 through SOPs implementation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will resume Afghan exports through the Wagah border crossing from July 15 after implementing coronavirus-related protocols, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

“At the special request of the Government of Afghanistan and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade, Pakistan has decided to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15 2020, after implementing COVID-19 related protocols,” the Foreign Office said.

It added, “With this step, Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to pre-COVID-19 status.”

Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas including trade, and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA, the Foreign Office added.

Pakistan last month had opened its third border crossing with Afghanistan to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Islamabad said it was opening the third border crossing with Afghanistan for 24/7 trade. The Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan borders were open to increase the volume of trade and to promote business activities between the two countries.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said the three border terminals would remain open for imports and exports from and to Afghanistan, with an unlimited number of trucks to be allowed per day for both Afghan transit and bilateral trade.

