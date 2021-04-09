Pakistan urges int’l community to play its role in resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Resolutions

Pakistan has urged the international community to take cognizance of the unabated human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play its role in resolution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Addressing weekly briefing in Islamabad today (Friday), Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces continued unabated in IIOJK during the past week as well.

He said ten more Kashmiris were martyred in Pulwama and Shopian districts of IIOJK; and out of these seven were martyred yesterday.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent investigations under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

He said we have also consistently underscored the need for unhindered access to the UN human rights bodies, international human rights organizations and media to assess the human rights situation in IIOJK.

The Spokesperson said we are also concerned over the continuing military siege, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership, unprecedented restrictions on fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people and ongoing efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

