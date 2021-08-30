Pakistan wants inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan wants an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan in which all partners are united for durable peace.

Advertisement

Talking to different delegations in Multan, he said peace in Afghanistan is very important for regional peace.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is moving forward with the desire for peace in the region.

He said during his recent meetings with leaders of various countries, they praised Pakistan’s conciliatory role in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has not closed its border with Afghanistan, but has taken steps regarding border management to prevent illegal crossing.

Advertisement

Read full story