Pakistan welcomes Saudi initiative for peaceful settlement in Yemen

Pakistan has urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to end the hostilities in order to save thousands of innocent lives and ensure regional peace and stability.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan fully supports Saudi efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict and stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also welcomed the peace initiative announced by Saudi Foreign Minister, offering comprehensive roadmap including ceasefire for negotiated settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

