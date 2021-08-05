Pakistan will continue to stand by oppressed Kashmiris: President

President Arif Alvi has emphatically stated that Pakistan will continue to stand by their oppressed Kashmiri brethren until they get independence from the cruel Indian clutches.

Addressing a rally taken out in Islamabad in connection with Youm-e-Istehsaal, he said despite all Indian conspiracies, Pakistan is emerging as a strong nation which will get Kashmir freed from India.

He said India is playing with the fire and destroying the regional peace and stability.

Paying glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, the President also made it clear that Pakistan will not hold any talks with India until it rescinds its illegal steps of 5th August 2019.

President Arif Alvi reminded the world community of its obligations towards the lingering dispute. He said the United Nations had accepted the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. Though the world put the dispute on the backburner but the Kashmiri people continued to stand firm against the Indian oppression.

Arif Alvi said the presence of a large number of troops in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is sufficient to open the world eyes regarding the atrocities being committed there. He said our brothers and sisters in the occupied territory continue to render their lives to get their right to self-determination. An effort is being made to change the demography of the occupied territory. Despite all sorts of oppression, the Kashmiri people are raising the flag of independence and their voices cannot be suppressed.

He said the media and diplomats are free to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir but India is not allowing the same in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to cover up its oppression.

The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly pleaded the case of Kashmiri people at the international forums reminding them that this dispute needs to be resolved.

The rally was attended by the cabinet members and people belonging to different segments of the society. The participants of the rally raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people.

