Pakistan will continue to support struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says Pakistan will continue to support struggle of the Kashmiri people for their just right to self-determination.

Addressing the weekly news briefing in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said India is perpetrating gross human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese Counterpart and both the foreign ministers reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

