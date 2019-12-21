Pakistan will give befitting response if India undertakes false-flag operation: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday issued a strongly worded statement in which he warned the world that “Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response” to India if it undertakes a “false-flag operation”.

The premier’s statement comes in the backdrop of a recent statement by Indian army chief Bipin Rawat who had said that the situation at the restive Line of Control (LoC) can “escalate any time”.

“We (Indian army) have to be prepared for the spiralling of the escalatory matrix,” Rawat was quoted by Indian media as saying.

PM Imran’s statement comes as a massive movement in India has taken root in which citizens are galvanising to protest the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act. The Act makes it easier for non-Muslims from the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to gain Indian citizenship.

“Over the last 5 years of Modi’s government, India has been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology. Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest and it is becoming a mass movement,” said the premier.

PM Imran issued a stark reminder of the ongoing siege by Indian occupation forces in India-occupied Kashmir, saying that “a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted”.

He said as the protests in India continue to gain pace, so are the “threats to Pakistan from India”.

“[The] Indian army chief’s statement adds to our concerns of a false-flag operation,” he added.

The premier said he had warned the international community multiple times and today he wished to reiterate that if India launches an operation “to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationali sm”, Pakistan will be left with no choice but to respond “befittingly”.

I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2019

