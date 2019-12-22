Pakistan will not hesitate to respond to any misadventure by India: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is a peace loving country but it will not hesitate to respond to any misadventure and aggression shown by the Indian side.

In a statement on Sunday, the foreign minister said the Indian government is playing a dangerous game that could affect peace in the region.

He added Indian troops are involved in ceasefire violations on the working boundary but the Pakistan Army responded befittingly and caused heavy damage to the Indian side.

Qureshi said India is in grip of violent protests over passing the controversial Citizenship Law. “Even the entire opposition in India is protesting and criticizing the Modi government’s move.”

He said the recent protests have engulfed more than ten states in India.

He maintained that the Indian aggression on the LoC is a tactics of the Modi-led government to divert the attention of the world from its internal crisis. “India could carry out a false flag operation and could go to any extent in a bid to achieve its nefarious designs.”

The FM pointed out that the lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir has entered 140th day, crippling life in the valley.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and take measures to refrain it from killing innocent people.

Earlier, two leading newspapers in the United States, The Washington Post and The Diplomat, have denounced India’s frequent resort to communications blockade in disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5.

An editorial published in The Washington Post stated that India has imposed the longest-ever Internet shutdown, restricting seven million people to remain cut off from the rest of the world.

The Diplomat wrote India has highest number of internet shutdowns in the world which is a direct violation to right to freedom of speech and expression granted under Indian Constitution.

