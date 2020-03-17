Pakistani sepoy martyred in latest LoC ceasefire violation by India: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A young Pakistani sepoy embraced martyrdom as Army responded to India’s unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan army “responded effectively” after “Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Shahkot Sector along LOC with heavy weapons”.

“Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those post which initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material,” the ISPR’s statement read.

“During exchange of fire, one brave soldier Sepoy Wajid Ali, age 20 years, resident of District Dadu, valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violation embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” it added.

Advertisement

Read full story