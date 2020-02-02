Pakistanis in Wuhan should not be evacuated: ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi on Sunday said that Pakistani students should not be evacuated from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan as medical facilities in Pakistan do not meet the standards required to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a conversation with a private news channel, Hashmi shared that China has the best medical facilities to handle the patients suffering from the disease.

The statement from the envoy comes a day after a senior health official in Islamabad announced that the government will not bring its citizens despite multiple requests from the students and their families for immediate evacuation.

The death toll from the epidemic soared to 304 on Sunday, as an increasing number of countries imposed extraordinary Chinese travel bans to combat the spread of the disease.

On Sunday, China’s National Health Commission said more than 14,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside mainland China.

The World Health Organization has also declared an international emergency over the outbreak.

