Pakistan’s biggest testing lab’ at KU research centre established by Sindh govt

The Sindh government on Thursday said it has established a COVID-19 laboratory at Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Research, which has been dubbed as ‘Pakistan’s biggest testing laboratory’, with a capacity to conduct 800 tests on a daily basis.

“Sindh has set up Pakistan’s largest laboratory at Karachi University,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said, adding that the facility will expand in the coming three weeks where about 2,400 tests would be carried out daily.

While announcing the development on Twitter, Senator Murtaza Wahab said that the health facility would be functional from today.

“Sindh govt has established a COVID-19 laboratory at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Research, Karachi University. It has become functional from today with a capacity of 800 tests a day,” read the tweet.

On a separate note, Sindh Chief Minister said that 36 out of 176 passengers on a flight from Muscat tested positive for coronavirus. Furthermore, out of 512 passengers, who travelled to Pakistan in two separate flights from Angola and Dubai, 22 tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has climbed up to 10,811 after new infections were confirmed in the country today. The nation-wide death toll has risen to 228 with 73 deaths reported from Sindh.

