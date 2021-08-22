Pakistan’s role in rapidly evolving Afghanistan situation being acknowledged by world: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the role played by Pakistan in rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan is being acknowledged and appreciated by the world.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, he brushed aside the criticism on Pakistan for situation in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan wanted to be a partner in peace and could be the most trusted interlocutor in the evolving situation.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is playing a constructive and positive role in safe evacuation of foreigners from Kabul and its Embassy in Kabul is working round the clock to assist the people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan wants a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan as it is very imperative for regional connectivity.

He said Pakistan also wants an inclusive government in Afghanistan, which respects human rights and the initial statements from Afghan leadership indicate a new approach.

Meanwhile, talking to his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag, the Foreign Minister urged the world community to stay engaged in order to support the people of Afghanistan, economically and to help rebuild the country.

Both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and matters of bilateral importance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said safety, security and stability in Afghanistan are of critical importance.

He stressed that Pakistan and Netherlands should work together both bilaterally as well as through the European Union.

On this occasion, the Dutch Foreign Minister thanked Pakistan for support and facilitation for their evacuation efforts.

