Parents of APS martyrs move court over reports of Ehsanullah Ehsan’s escape from custody

The parents and family members of the children who were martyred in the terrorist attack on the Peshawar Army Public School filed a petition with the Peshawar Superior Court on Saturday, seeking contempt of judicial proceedings against several government officials following reports of the escape of TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.

The petition, presented by the President of the Shuhada APS Forum Fazal Khan Advocate, said that the respondents, which include the head of the army, the general director of the ISI, as well as federal and provincial secretaries, had violated the previous orders of the PHC that they banned the authorities by freeing Ehsan.

“Despite the clear instructions of this honorable court now it has come to light that a luxury house was provided to Ehsan from which the terrorist has escaped.

“The petitioner has been informed through reliable sources that clemency was in order of Ehsanullah Ehsan for his ‘complete and frank revelation’ that is not only highly deplorable but also openly illegal and unconstitutional,” says the petition in writing, adding that the respondents had done before assured the court that Ehsan would be tried by a military court and would not be granted pardon.

The Superior Court of Peshawar had banned in April 2018 the release of Ehsan, asking the government to wait until the relevant court judges him to decide his fate. The restriction on his release came when the court heard a petition, also from the APS Shuhuda Forum, in which he questioned an alleged government plan to grant clemency to Ehsan.

In its order, the bank had observed that if the former TTP spokesperson had claimed responsibility for the 2014 APS attack, then only the parents of the martyr students were empowered to forgive him under the law.

In the petition filed today, the APS parents claim that the respondents had not taken any action to bring Ehsan to justice even though he had confessed to the APS massacre along with several other heinous crimes.

Unfortunately, respondents’ behavior in bringing the culprits to justice is highlighted by the fact that Respodents have not taken a single step to bring the guilty to justice.

The defendants, “through their inaction and omission have categorically breached the orders of this court,” reads the petition.

“The conduct of the respondents is equivalent to contempt of court, because although enough time has passed, not only have they failed to do what is necessary but the respondents have not even tried to comply with the instructions of this honorable court the respondents have not taken any action to adhere to the judgment of this honorable tribunal, “says the petition.

The petition adds that Ehsan’s escape had generated fear in the hearts of parents, as he was responsible for the massacre of the Peshawar Army Public School and the families of those who lost their lives in the attack were still awaiting justice.

Mysterious escape

The news of Ehsan’s escape has been floating for the past few days, as a brief audio message, allegedly from the former militant spokesman, revealed that on January 11, 2020 he had escaped the custody of the Pakistani security authorities , Despite his latest claim to be in Turkey, some sources believe that the former militant spokesman is in Afghanistan.

Sources have said that Ehsan fled during one of the operations to capture and attack the terrorists, adding that the TTP spokesman had to be tried for his crimes, but before that, he had to extract all possible information to conclude operations and that it was during one of those operations that he could flee.

The audio message attributed to Ehsan, whose real name is Liaqat Ali, said the TTP spokesman had turned himself in to a Pakistani security agency on February 5, 2017 under an agreement. The message claimed that Ehsan had done his part of the agreement and alleged that the Pakistani authorities violated his terms and kept him in a prison along with his family.

The audio, which has not been independently verified, also claimed that Ehsan faced difficulties during his custody and that circumstances forced him to plan his escape.

The audio message did not provide details of the leak, but said Ehsan would disclose the “terms of the agreement” he had concluded with the Pakistani authorities, the “approval authority” and “the person who had provided guarantees” regarding its implementation .

Earlier in a call to a Pakistani newspaper, the former militant spokesman said he was in Turkey, along with his wife, son and daughter, but refused to say how he had managed to get there.

Surprisingly, however, Ehsan’s escape was first reported in an Indian weekly on January 18, 2020, just a week after his escape, the SundayGuardian Live (TSG), published simultaneously from Delhi and Mumbai.

Written by Abhinandan Mishra, the report citing “Pakistan-based sources,” said the militant spokesman had fled from his safe house, where he was kept together with his family.

In addition, he said that the next day, the Pakistani authorities pounced on Ehsan’s birthplace in the village of Sagibala, in the Safi subdivision of the Mohmand tribal district, and arrested his father, brother and uncle to know about his whereabouts .

In its first interview with a Pakistani private television channel in May 2017, Ehsan had provided details on the operation of Afghanistan-based TTP and JUA and its link with the Afghan intelligence service, the NDS and the Indian intelligence R&AW.

However, the history of TSG was widely shared on social media platforms, did not provoke any comments from the Pakistani authorities and attempts to obtain a reaction from the relevant sectors did not yield any response.

However, sources said that long before his voluntary surrender, Ehsan had begun to share confidential information with Pakistani security agencies.

