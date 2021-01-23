Parliamentarians call on PM to discuss ongoing development projects

Members of National and Provincial Assemblies called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Saturday, and discussed the ongoing development schemes in their constituencies.

Advertisement

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the steps being taken for the relief of people in Gujrat and Mandi Bahuddin. They also discussed the repair and extension of road infrastructure in the two districts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to ensure timely completion of the development projects.

Advertisement

Read full story