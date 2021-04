Chairman National Highway Authority Muhammad Khurram Aga says the PC one of Gilgit-Chitral expressway project costing 46 billion rupees will be approved in next week.

Advertisement

Giving briefing to Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khorsheed in Islamabad, he said the PC one will be sent to the Planning Commission for final approval.

The Chairman said feasibility work of Babusar tunnel project would also be initiated soon.

Advertisement

Read full story