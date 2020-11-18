PDM Defying Ban Holds Meeting

Reacting to the GB election results the (PDM) Pakistan Democratic Movement, yesterday stated that they will not adhere to the ban on gatherings and public meetings. The PDM also reached a consensus on a 12 point charter of Pakistan in their efforts to remove the present government.

The meeting, with most PDM leaders present either in person or via video link was chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying “we reject the ban on public meetings in the name of preventive measures against Covid-19”. Fazlur Rehman also said the movement would go ahead with its already announced schedule of public meetings.

The PDM plans to stage the next power show in Peshawar on November 22 followed by public meetings in Multan on November 30 and in Lahore on December 13.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted that Nawaz Sharif would not be able to join meeting due to severe pain in his kidney. “I am going to represent my father in the meeting. Pray for him,” she said.

PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, who is in Gilgit Baltistan leading the protest against alleged rigging in GB elections, and head of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal participated in the meeting through video-link.

PML-N Quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, could not come on video link due to his “poor” health.

“The confessional statement of Shabbar Zaidi is an FIR against the government,” said the PDM President and showed his concern over the delaying tactics being used by the ruling party.

The GB election results were rejected by the participants of the meeting on the basis of alleged rigging as Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the PDM leaders had noticed the same pattern of vote engineering similar to 2018 elections.

Nominations for the position of vice presidents include names like Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ahsan Iqbal, Haider Khan Hoti, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Muhammad Awais Noorani. Prominent among those nominated as deputy secretary generals are Rana Sanaullah Khan, Zahid Khan and Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani.

