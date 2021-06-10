Peace in Afghanistan inevitable for economic progress in Pakistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says peace in Afghanistan is inevitable for economic progress in Pakistan and other countries of the region.

Talking to Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of US House of Representatives Gregory Meeks through video link, he said Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region, including Afghanistan.

The Minister said Pakistan and the United States have commonality of views about peace in the region.

He said peace is necessary for promotion of regional linkages. He said Pakistan has focused on geographical economic priorities.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said cooperation between Pakistan and the United States is important for peace in the South Asian region.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives about Pakistan’s concern on the rising tendency of Islamophobia in the world.

He said Pakistan has been raising voice against growing trend of Islamophobia at different international forums, including the United Nations.

He said the international community will have to take join steps to prevent Islamophobia and ensure peaceful coexistence.

The Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of US House of Representatives said Pakistan is an important country of the region and its efforts for peace in the region are commendable.

He also expressed condolence over killing of four members of a Pakistani-origin family in Canada.

