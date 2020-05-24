PIA plane crash: Sindh govt bars Punjab body from collecting DNA samples

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has barred the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) from taking DNA samples from the corpses of the passengers aboard the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashed on Friday in Karachi’s Model Colony area.

The PIA Airbus A-320 jet with 99 people onboard, of whom two miraculously survived, had crashed into a crowded residential area after twice trying to land at the airport. The actual reason for the crash remains unknown as the investigations remain underway.

Sources in the PFSA informed Geo News that upon the request of Punjab, Sindh had permitted the agency to collect samples of a senior bureaucrat, Khalid Sher Dil. Meanwhile, the agency has also taken blood samples of the deceased government official’s brother and mother.

Until all the bodies have undergone a DNA test, it won’t be possible to hand them over to their actual heirs, sources said.

The PFSA had reached Karachi after orders from the Punjab government on Saturday, sources said.

Meanwhile, an investigation team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reached the site of the crash today where it began the process of collecting forensic samples.

