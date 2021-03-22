PM advises youth to be selfless souls without price tags

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in a piece of advice to the country’s youth said becoming a free and rich person was in fact about developing a strong character based on ‘selfless souls beyond a material price’.

“A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one who’s soul is priceless – beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one who’s soul is priceless – beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/CvAwxuQyNO — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2021

Imran Khan also shared a quote of great Sufi poet and thinker Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi as saying that “Do not sell your soul in exchange of anything, this is the only thing you have brought into this world and the only thing you can take back.”

