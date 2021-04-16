PM announces dev. package worth Rs446bn for backward districts of Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a mega development package worth 446 billion rupees for socio-economic progress of the backward districts in Sindh.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan program in Sukkur today (Friday), he said the materialization of the package will begin within a month.

The Prime Minister said the package that includes Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and of Nai Gaj dam will greatly benefit the people of Sindh.

He said the government will make every possible effort for uplift of the backward areas across the country and help the people of Sindh for improvement in their living standard.

Imran Khan said the federal government disbursed thirty-three percent of the total funds among deserving families in Sindh under Ehsaas Programme during the pandemic. He said the network of Ehsaas Programme is being extended to twelve million people.

He said the PTI government’s primary focus is to enhance the living standard of the low income people. He said the government has provided mega development programmes to the backward areas across the country, including Balochistan and the tribal districts. He emphasized on making the youth skilled. He said the government will take steps to develop sports grounds across the country.

The Prime Minister asked the Sindh Government to review its decision of cancellation of the NOC for developing Bundal Island near Karachi for economic progress of the people of Sindh as well as other parts of the country.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister distributed cheques among deserving people under Kamyab Jawan Programme. Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister on Emergency Cash programme.

The 446 billion rupees development package envisages construction of Nai Gaj dam, which will help irrigate 28800 acres of land; and 306 kilometre long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

Two hundred thousand acres of land will also be rehabilitated which will create livelihood opportunities for the people.

Under the package, gas supply will be ensured to 160 villages in the deprived districts of province whilst provision of thirty thousand annual electricity connections is also part of it.

Education reforms are also part of Sindh package under which ratio of higher education will be brought to fifty two percent whilst for quality education teacher-student ratio will be brought at 1:20. Fourteen passport offices will also be upgraded.

