PM appeals nation to follow Covid SOPs

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures to contain the curve of Covid-19 and avoid lockdowns in the cities.

In a televised address after a meeting of National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad today (Friday), he regretted that people are currently not observing caution.

He warned if people did not comply with health guidelines and situation further deteriorates, we will have to impose lockdowns in the cities.

He, however, said at present we are not resorting to that option as it will affect the economy, the industries and especially the under privileged segments of the society including daily wagers and labourers.

The Prime Minister said that the help of Pakistan Army has also been sought which will support the law enforcement agencies in ensuring compliance to the SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer announced a series of measures and restrictions to avoid the spread of the disease.

The Minister said meeting has directed National Command and Operation Center to prepare a plan in consultations with provinces in the next few days to deal with the situation if the option of locking down in cities is exercised.

Asad Umar said it has been decided that the schools will be closed in the districts including for grades nine to twelve where the positivity ratio is above five percent.

He said markets will remain open till six pm and only businesses of essential items will be allowed to remain open after this time.

Emphasizing the need for implementing fifty percent work from home policy, Asad Umar said the office timing is also being limited to 2.00 pm.

Asad Umar said given the spread of different variants of the virus, a system will be put in place for the testing and quarantine of the people coming from abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan urged the general public to strictly follow SOPs to stay safe from the coronavirus.

He said pressure on the health system is increasing as the third wave is spreading very fast than that of the previous waves.

