PM asks people to fully cooperate with govt to purge society from curse of corruption

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures, especially wearing of face masks, to prevent spread of 4th wave of Coronavirus.

Interacting with the public over the telephone in the live TV Programme “Aapka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Ke Saath”, he said the 4th wave contains Indian variant of COVID-19 virus, which is very lethal as it spreads at a fast pace.

He said 60 to 70 percent spread of the contagion can be controlled by wearing face masks at crowded places.

The Prime Minister said, so far, 30 million people have been vaccinated and the government is making vigorous efforts to get rest of the population immunized at the earliest.

He said the government will ensure that there is no dearth of vaccine in the country. He, however, made it clear that the government would continue its strategy of smart lockdown instead of going for imposing blanket lockdown to protect economy and employment of the people.

Replying to a caller, Imran Khan said Ehsaas Program is being expanded and data of entire Pakistan has been compiled for the purpose and direct subsidy would be provided to 40 percent people by December this year.

Regarding a question about gruesome murder of Noor Makadam, the Prime Minister said he is personally following this matter and assured the nation that culprits will not be allowed to escape the law.

He termed the incident as tragic saying that irrespective of the citizenship or influence of the culprit, he will have to face the law.

To a caller, he said due focus will be given to promote sports culture in the country in next two years of his government.

Responding to a call made by renowned journalist Habib Akram, the Prime Minister said the government believes in freedom of expression as constructive criticism is a blessing for a vibrant society.

Talking about adverse impact of climate change, he advised the people to plant at least one sapling in this monsoon season.

The Prime Minister said the government has launched the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project to provide a healthy environment to our future generations.

Imran Khan said no attention was given to prepare master plans of cities; instead we ruined the only planned city of Pakistan, the federal capital of the country.

He said now we are focusing on vertical construction to protect environment and to contain unplanned spread of cities.

Prime Minister said the idea of Ravi Urban City is aimed at protecting the River Ravi and green areas.

He said the government is working on setting up of three treatment plants to provide clean water to the residents of Lahore.

Responding to opposition’s allegations of rigging in recently held Azad Kashmir elections and by-polls in Sialkot, Imran Khan said elections in AJK were held under PML-N-led government then how it is possible to rig the polls.

He said use of Electronic Voting Machine is the only way forward to address allegations of rigging, but it is unfortunate that the opposition is not cooperating with the government in this regard.

The Prime Minister also expressed the resolve to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis saying that every possible effort will be made to include the nine million expats into the voting process.

Answering a question regarding power outages, the Prime Minister said the government is investing in the transmission lines and hopefully soon will overcome this problem.

Replying to a caller, Imran Khan said ten new water reservoirs, including two large dams, will be constructed in next 10 years to store water for irrigation so that the country can become self-sufficient in food and other agricultural items.

Responding to a caller query about government’s steps to make Pakistan a true replica of the state of Madina, Imran Khan said universal health coverage is being extended to all the provinces and areas where PTI is in power, to every citizen under which one can get medical treatment upto one million rupees.

He said so far 22 shelter homes have been established across Pakistan and now 11 more will soon be established to provide free shelter and food to the poor people.

The Prime Minister said mobile food trucks are providing meals to the people under government’s initiative ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye.”

Besides, soft loans are also being provided to the poor people for construction of their houses.

The Prime Minister said technical education scheme to teach skills and impart vocational training to common people will soon be launched in the country.

