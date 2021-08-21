PM commends services of foresters to make Pakistan Green

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the services of foresters to make Pakistan Green.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said another hero of Forest Department Jamshaid Iqbal embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No 01. He said these are our heroes protecting our forests.

On 19 Aug another hero of Forest Dept, Jamshid Iqbal, Forester Chitral Forest Div embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01. These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GDYNoFUQyz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2021

