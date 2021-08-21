PM commends services of foresters to make Pakistan Green

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the services of foresters to make Pakistan Green.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said another hero of Forest Department Jamshaid Iqbal embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No 01. He said these are our heroes protecting our forests.

