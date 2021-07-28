PM directs NDMA to be on high alert in view of heavy monsoon rains

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant agencies including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions in view of heavy monsoon rains.

Advertisement

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also asked the people to stay alert and take special care.

With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care. I have also directed all the relevant reponse agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 28, 2021

Advertisement

Read full story