PM directs NDMA to be on high alert in view of heavy monsoon rains

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant agencies including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions in view of heavy monsoon rains.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also asked the people to stay alert and take special care.

