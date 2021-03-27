PM directs officers to ensure attendance in meetings related to public complaints of Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed officers of federal departments to ensure their attendance in meetings related to public complaints of Balochistan.

Expressing annoyance over the quarterly progress report on implementation regarding Balochistan on Prime Minister’s Citizens Complaints Portal, the Prime Minister directed the delivery unit to issue letter to all concerned officers.

The Governor Balochistan Amnaullah Yasinzai had complained about the absence of federal officers in meetings held for rederessal of public complaints.

The Prime Minister warned that strict action will be taken against those officers who will not attend the meetings related to welfare of people.

During the review on public complaints, the performance of officers of seventeen federal departments was evaluated on dash board.

According to the report, eleven thousand complaints had been received from Balochistan and ninety percent were resolved with 37 percent satisfaction rate of people.

