PM directs to take emergency steps for eradication of polio

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the administrations of twenty-two high-risk districts of polio cases to take emergency steps for eradication of the crippling disease.

Chairing a virtual meeting of provincial Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners for control of polio, today (Tuesday), he asked them to take full advantage of the reduced number of cases reported in the country and work towards its complete elimination.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan, Dr Shahbaz Gill and other senior officers.

The Prime Minister was informed that no polio case was reported during last six months across the country, which provides a rare opportunity to eradicate the disease from the country.

