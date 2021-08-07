PM emphasizes to preserve cultural heritage

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said we must preserve our cultural heritage and make future generations aware of our glorious past.

He sated this during visit to famous masterpiece of Mughal architecture, Ali Mardan Khan’s residence in Peshawar.

The Prime Minister inspected the completion of its renovation that was started by Archeology department in 2015.

The Prime Minister appreciated the work of Archeology department for preservation of this cultural heritage that was in ruins before 2015 due to neglect.

The historic building was built in Peshawar by Ali Mardan Khan, a famous commander, engineer and governor of Kashmir, Kabul and Lahore during the reign of Mughal King Shah Jahan. This building was one of the most beautiful buildings of its time.

