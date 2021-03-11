PM expresses apprehensions over malpractices used in recent Senate elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again expressed apprehensions over malpractices used in the recent Senate elections.

In his tweets on Thursday, he said these elections showed how we are losing the moral compass.

The Prime Minister said without justice and rule of law, states disintegrate because once moral authority is lost, deal making with the powerful criminals is resorted to.

The Prime Minister also quoted holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Hazrat Muhammad Salla Allahu Allaihe Wa Aaalhee Wasalan Khatam-un-Nabiyeen who stated that many nations were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak. He said throughout history, moral decay and corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice.

Our Prophet PBUH said “many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.” Throughout history moral decay & corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice. pic.twitter.com/Dy8dwLhskG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 11, 2021

