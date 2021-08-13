PM expresses resolve to make next general election transparent with use of technology

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed resolve to make the next general election free and transparent with the use of data and technology.

Advertisement

He was speaking after inaugurating a mobile van of NADRA at the NADRA headquarters in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Prime Minister said the data prepared by the NADRA will be synced with Electronic Voting Machines.

He said the use of technology will prevent any rigging and casting of fake votes.

Imran Khan said the next election will be truly of 21st century election, and its results will be acceptable to everyone.

Advertisement

Read full story