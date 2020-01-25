PM expresses sorrow over casualties in Turkey quake

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he is deeply saddened by the loss of so many precious lives and of hundreds injured in Turkey’s earthquake.

The premier tweeted that our thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people and government of Turkey. Pakistan stands by them and is ready to lend any assistance in this hour of need, he added.

Let it be known that a powerful earthquake killed at least 20 people and injured more than 1,000 in eastern Turkey, as rescue teams searched through the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors.

At least 30 people were missing following the magnitude 6.8 quake on Friday night, which had its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig.

