PM for regional connectivity to root out poverty

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on regional peace and connectivity for poverty alleviation, economic growth and prosperity in the region.

He was addressing the opening session of the first two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, organization by National Security Division, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said resolution of Kashmir dispute will greatly contribute to poverty alleviation and economic growth in the region. He said the present government in Pakistan took initiative to improve ties with India, but the efforts were not responded. He said India’s illegal and unilateral step of August 5, 2019 about Kashmir took the bilateral relations to a deadlock position. He said India will now have to take the first step to improve bilateral relations.

Imran Khan said if India provides the Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, it will prove beneficial for India itself as well.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan made its best possible efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said the opportunity of peace in Afghanistan must be seized by all the stakeholders. He said the new US Administration also gives importance to peace in Afghanistan. He said peace in Afghanistan will promote economic activities in the region.

Imran Khan said Pakistan cannot fully benefit from its important geo-strategic location until there is peace in the region. He said Pakistan’s security forces have done a remarkable job to ensure peace in the country.

The Prime Minister said national food security has a wide scope encompassing food security, climate change, and poverty alleviation. He said Pakistan’s initiative of Billion Tree Tsunami has been appreciated at international level. He said the present government’s comprehensive social protection Ehsaas program will help alleviate poverty in the country.

He said the government will launch a comprehensive program about food security.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also launched the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division.

Underlining the need for debate on national security, he said the input of intellectuals and academia will help the relevant institutions devise national security policy. He said this will also lead to national cohesion.

