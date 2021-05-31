PM formally launches Pakistan’s first Green Eurobond

Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched Pakistan’s first Green Eurobond at a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday.

The Green Euro, called Indus Bond, has been issued by Water and Power Development Authority to raise 500 million dollars for financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the Prime Minister said the government has planned to construct ten dams in ten years to meet water needs and produce clean energy.

Acknowledging the progress made in the construction process of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams during two and a half years, he said these two water reservoirs will produce 10,000 megawatts of clean and environment- friendly electricity in the country.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is one of the most affected countries by climate change and global warming in the world. To address this challenge, the government is effectively working on tree plantation drive under ten billion tree tsunami program.

Imran Khan said this program will considerably improve living standards of people besides promoting tourism and reducing pollution. He said plantation target of one billion trees has been successfully achieved.

Imran Khan said 15 special national parks are being established to protect and preserve the natural environment.

He said the government is working on a long-term planning to save the next generations as such policies are imperative for development of the country.

Referring to the public welfare programmes initiated by the government, the Prime Minister said unified curriculum is being introduced to ensure quality education across the country.

He said the PTI government has launched exemplary health program to provide universal health coverage to masses. He said 100 percent population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been provided health coverage while Punjab will be covered this year.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that Green bond has been becoming popular globally as countries re-orient their policies to join the raise to zero omission.

He said the success of this transaction is a reflection of the confidence of the international community in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan’s efforts, to meet environmental challenges, are being recognized globally. He said the Finance Ministry is fully committed to contribute to Prime Minister’s vision to overcome adverse impacts of climate change.

He said the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams projects are critical to the country’s future energy, water and food security needs.

