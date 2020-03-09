PM Imran aims to improve living standards of the poor

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Ehsaas Kifalat Program will be a prime source of better life to the poor.

While addressing Ehsaas Kifalat Program in Mohamand Agency, Imran Khan said Pakistan was founded on the basis of great ideology.

Imran Khan said our aim is to improve living standards of poor in the country.

He said The health and education system in the tribal areas is very poor. Government is providing funds to youth through Ehsaas Kifalat Program.

Imran Khan said Ehsaas Kifalat Program will be a prime source of better life to the poor. Quality education will be provided to the needy students.

Imran Khan while speaking on Kashmir issue, said Whole Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiri Brethren.

Imran Khan said The people of occupied Kashmir have been locked in houses by the Indian army.

He further said We strongly condemn the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

More than 8 million Kashmiris are locked in their homes since 7 months, PM said.

While speaking about cruelty of Indian forces on Muslims, Imran Khan said Whole world witnessed the dark face of Modi regime.

Imran Khan said RSS ideology will target Sikh and Dalits of India after Muslims.

Imran Khan also said Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier in a day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised the youth of Pakistan never to fear failure in life for achieving higher goals.

He addressed the inauguration ceremony of Khyber Pakhtun Khwa U-21 games at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar, the prime minister said that those fear from failure will never achieve anything or become champion.

“Champion is one who never fears failure or criticism, but he learns from his mistakes,” said PM Imran, adding that he fought 22 years in politics just because he played sports which taught him to fight and never tired of losing.

“I would have conceded defeat in politics if had not played sports,” he added.

More than 2, 940 players from across the province are participating in 30 different games.

Before the inauguration, foolproof security arrangements were made for the security of the Under-21 Games.

The Ehsaas Kifalat Program is for the deserving families was launched by PM Imran Khan in January 2020.

A total sum of Rs192 billion is to be distributed under the Ehsaas Kifalat Program which is to be spent on the welfare of poor people.

Dr. Sania Nishtar earlier on December 28, had announced to increase the quarterly cash grant for 4.3million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Program of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) from Rs5,000 to Rs 5,500.

She said BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after de-listing 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries.

She said that the increased stipend will be given only to the deserving beneficiaries.

