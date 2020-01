LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived in Lahore for a day-long official visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with provincial cabinet members.

The demand and supply of wheat and flour as well as prices of essential commodities in the province will come under discussion during the meeting.

