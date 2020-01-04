PM Imran criticizes Indian brutality against Muslims

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Indian police brutality has reached new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Narendra Modi government’s ethnic cleansing agenda.

The premier expressed his views on Twitter while reacting to News18 report stating that in major embarrassment for Firozabad Police, a man whose name was included in the list of 200 people who could hamper peace in the backdrop of protests over the new citizenship law was found to be dead for six years.

Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing agenda https://t.co/BRI9LRHMX3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 4, 2020

After the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in UP’s Firozabad on December 20, the Firozabad police booked around 2,500 people. As a precautionary measure, they have now issued notice to Banne Khan, who died around six years ago, under section 107/16 of the IPC.

