PM Imran directs FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA, US to defuse tensions

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to embark upon a tri-nation visit to Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States in a bid to defuse rising tensions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

The premier also asked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to contact military leadership of the three countries to convey a clear message that “Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war”.

PM Imran took to Twitter to announce his decision on Wednesday.

I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State; & COAS Gen Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it's role for peace but it can never again be part of any war — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2020

In the wake of escalation in tension between Iran and United States, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday he has directed the civil and military leadership to approach relevant foreign authorities in an effort to establish peace.

In the same post, PM Imran stated that Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has been tasked with contacting relevant military leaders to convey Pakistan’s message.

“Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war,” said the prime minister regarding the crisis.

Earlier today, the prime minister called on the United States and Iran to de-escalate after two military bases in Iraq, housing American troops, were attacked with Tehran claiming responsibility for it as vengeance for Iranian commander Soleimani’s killing.

Tensions between the US and Iran heightened when last Friday Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike ordered by President Trump. The American president held Soleimani responsible for a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

The prime minister said war was in nobody’s interest and “made it clear that Pakistan would not be part of any conflict in the region”.

Khan said during the meeting he had tried in the past to facilitate contacts between the US and Iran as well as Tehran and Riyadh for peaceful resolution of disputes.

He said Pakistan will play its part to “always be a partner for peace and play its role” to avoid conflict.

Advertisement

Read full story