PM Imran encourages students to realize their full potential

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the vision of making Pakistan an ‘Asian Tiger’ by previous governments of the country was a small vision and that turning the country into a model state like Medina was reflective of a better thought.

PM Imran made the statement while addressing a ceremony celebrating the laying of the foundation of a new campus of the Air University in Islamabad. “Do not be afraid of dreaming big,” the premier told students.

“Education is a sacred duty. We [people of Pakistan] have to move towards understanding that,” the premier noted, adding that education was also the vision of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

PM Imran lauded the efforts made by the administration of the university for the new campus, saying that the new establishment would be a campus of the ‘space-age’.

Addressing the students studying at the university, the prime minister said that students needed to dream big and realize their potential. He noted that those who dreamed big went a long way in life.

“My life experience tells me humans have been given the power to turn into reality whatever they can picture. Mankind is the best of creations (ashraf-ul-makhluqaat),” the premier said on the occasion.

“We live all our lives without realizing our potential. We do not dream. We are afraid of dreaming big and going after big things,” the premier lamented, in a bid to motivate the students present at the ceremony.

“The vision for a person determines how far he/she will go in life. Nations also have visions, and unfortunately, previous leaders had a vision that Pakistan would become an Asian Tiger,” PM Imran said, apparently in reference to the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz government.

“It is a small vision. In my vision, I dreamed of making Pakistan a welfare state like Medina. My vision is based on the lessons of history, and there is a reason we should learn from history,” he remarked.

