PM Imran evaluates performance of ministries in federal cabinet session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan assessed the performance of the ministries during a session of the federal cabinet, sources said on Tuesday.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet at the Prime Minister House today, to discuss the overall political and economic situation in the country.

The federal cabinet also gave approval for the air services agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, the prime minister gave a green signal to the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The 16-point agenda of the meeting of federal cabinet was issued previously, whereas, implementation of the previous decisions were reviewed in the meeting.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination briefed the cabinet on the status of homeopathic colleges in the country. The briefing was added to the agenda after a complaint was filed on the citizens portal.

During the last cabinet meeting on January 1, approved an amendment to the Pakistan Army Act in light of the Supreme Court’s directions last month in a case pertaining to an extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The National Assembly and Senate had later approved the Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953 and the Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961, formalising the length of tenure of the three services chiefs.

