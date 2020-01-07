PM Imran Khan approves Rs6 billion relief package for Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave approval for a Rs6billion relief package for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The price of sugar per kilogram is available on a discount of Rs7 in Utility Stores, the retail price of sugar in the open market it Rs75 and will be available in Rs68 per kg at the Utility Stores. Prices of rice, white chickpeas along with other commodity items will also be reduced.

Official notification of the discounted prices of commodity items has been issued and implementation on it will begin across the country from today (Tuesday).

In November 2019, the government decided to provide Rs6bn to the USC in a bid to provide relief to the people.

The decision taken in a meeting chaired by PM Imran on reducing the prices of essential goods.

During the meeting, the premiere had told the officials that providing relief to the people was the government’s first priority.

He added that his government will try to give special relief to low-income individuals and poverty-stricken families.

