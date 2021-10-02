PM Imran Khan asks US to unfreeze reserves of Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan has rendered numerous sacrifices in fighting against terrorism and scapegoating us for situation in Afghanistan is painful.

In an interview with Turkish TV, TRT World, he said no Pakistani was involved in 9/11 but we paid a heavy price for becoming ally of the US.

He said it was unexpected that there will be a peaceful transfer of power, however, now the problem in Afghanistan is looming humanitarian crisis and without aid, there can be more chaos in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan said we are consulting all the neighbours of Afghanistan about recognizing Taliban’s government.

The Prime Minister said there is shock and confusion in United States and they are trying to make Pakistan scapegoat.

He asked the United States to unfreeze reserves of Afghanistan to avoid chaotic situation in the war torn country.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said we knew since long that people of Pashtun areas in Afghanistan do not accept foreigners.

The Prime Minister reiterated that there is no military solution to Afghanistan saying that he never supported military solution to resolve the world issues.

He said since we were US ally, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan emerged and started targeting us.

To another question, the Prime Minister said we are in talks with some of the groups in Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan for a reconciliation process.

