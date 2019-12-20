PM Imran Khan nephew Hassan Niazi gets bail in PIC assault case

An anti-terrorism courtroom (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Barrister Hassan Niazi in a case pertaining to an assault by attorneys on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) last week.

Decide Arshad Hussain heard the bail plea as Niazi alongside together with his lawyer turned up earlier than the courtroom.

He contended earlier than the courtroom that he has nothing to do with the PIC assault because the police unlawfully named him within the case.

Hassan Niazi stated he desires to hitch police investigation into the case to show his innocence however fears his arrest because the police have been finishing up raids to apprehend him.

After listening to preliminary arguments, the courtroom authorized the bail for the accused in opposition to a surety bond of Rs. 100,000 till Dec 24.

Earlier, three heart patients died after Up to 200 lawyers wearing traditional black suits forcefully entered into emergency ward of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) by smashing windows, doors and equipment and attacked the doctors. In this unfortunate incidents patients have to suffer badly and even around 39 patients sustained severe injuries.

