PM Imran Khan’s dinner: BAP, MQM-P to attend event in honour of allied parties

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of the BAP and MQM-P were set to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the premier’s dinner party in honour of the coalition leaders scheduled later today, sources said on Sunday.

Advertisement

A BAP delegation was set to meet the prime minister at 6pm. Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, as well as Mir Khalid Magsi and Sardar Israr Tareen, would also be part of the meeting.

The approval of Budget 2020-21 and Balochistan’s issues, among other topics, were expected to be brought up in the meeting. The BAP would also attend the dinner later at night.

In addition, a delegation of the MQM-P would also meet PM Imran prior to the dinner, which the coalition party has said it would attend, sources said.

During the meeting, developmental projects in Karachi, the MQM-P’s reservations and demands, and other important matters would be discussed.

Bugti confirms attendance, Rashid excuses

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said late Sunday JWP leader Shahzain Bugti would be in attendance at the premier’s dinner later today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bugti, as well as member of the National Assembly Aslam Bhutani, had earlier this week warned the PTI government of breaking alliance if the promises made to them were not fulfilled within seven days. Bhutani, on the other hand, had said there was a dearth of “treating MNAs with respect”.

However, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad excused himself from the dinner, citing his poor health; the AML-leader had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus earlier this month and was even admitted to the hospital as per a June 14 report.

“I’m not feeling well, I wish to rest,” Rashid said.

Chaudhry brothers’ dinner

Separately, the PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers — Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi — have also invited the leaders of the coalition parties for dinner today, sources told Geo News.

The Chaudhry brothers had invited the coalition leaders before the Prime Minister’s dinner, the sources said, adding that multiple politicians of the allied parties had confirmed their attendance.

The Chaudhry brothers have invited leaders of the MQM-P, BAP, and GDA, as well as the independent politicians but not the ruling PTI’s leaders, the sources added.

Advertisement

Read full story