PM Imran launches ‘Hunarmand Jawan’ Programme to facilitate Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ‘Hunarmand Jawan’ Programme in Islamabad on Thursday. The programme costing Rs30 billion and will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

The ‘Hunermand Jawan’ programme will be the country’s largest skill development programme.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said the programme will benefit the youth of the country as they will be able to acquire technical skills and education. “It is our responsibility to take care of the poor and needy segments of the society.”

He said there is need to end class system in our society and provide equal opportunities to the people. “Pakistan could not become a welfare state as people from the poor class were not provided an opportunity to excel in life,” he remarked.

Referring to the Ehsas programme, health card scheme and government’s grant of subsidy worth billions for utility stores, Imran mentioned that the said schemes have been launched to benefit the poor.

He added despite economic and financial crisis, the government spent 190 billion rupees for the welfare of the poor segment of the country.

The PM said the government will open new langar schemes to facilitate the poor people. “I have asked the police to take homeless people to shelter homes.”

He said there is no concept of house financing in Pakistan which deprives a common man from building their dream house.” He said we are working on the said project to provide housing finances to the people.

He said the government is working to make closed industries functional to create job opportunities in the country.

He said Pakistan is blessed with numerous natural resources and minerals. “The government is planning to take benefit of its natural resources and rescue the country from financial crisis.”

Imran Khan said youth are the asset of Pakistan and the government will take measures to facilitate them at all levels. “The programme will introduce new skills for the youth and equip them with latest technology.”

The ‘Hunarmand Jawan’ programme, aimed at emancipation of youth through quality professional training, will be carried out in next four years,

As per details, in first phase, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 500,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology.

Similarly, 500,000 youth will be given training at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas including auto-mechanics, plumbing etc., whereas twenty thousand youth will be given apprenticeship.

Around 75 smart class rooms will be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education besides provision of such training at 70 Madaris. Meanwhile, Five Centres of Excellence will also be established under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.

