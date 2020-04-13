PM Imran launches ‘Tele School Channel’ with aim to provide education at doorstep

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the ‘Tele School Channel’ on Monday.

The aim of the initiative is to provide education to children at their doorsteps during the lockdown situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the government will use all resources to improve the ‘Tele School Channel’. He maintained the channel will also benefit children living in far-flung areas.

The channel, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, will be available on satellite, terrestrial and cable. The educational channel will broadcast programmes from 8 am to 6 pm every day and will deliver content from grades 1 to 12.

The morning session with English, Maths, Urdu and General Science lessons is dedicated for junior students and the next session with all subjects for seniors. The Education Ministry also developed a course schedule for the channel.

