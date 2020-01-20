PM Imran meets representatives of digital media outlets and You Tubers

A group of representatives from digital media outlets and You Tubers met Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and PM’s Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

During the meeting, matters related to challenges being faced by the government, law and order situation and the role of social media in modern age were discussed in detail. Special focus was laid on providing opportunities to the youth associated with the digital media sector and ways to facilitate them and resolving their issues.

Speaking to the delegation, the prime minister said Pakistan has been rescued from the economic crisis and it has boost confidence of the investors.

https://web.facebook.com/ImranKhanOfficial/videos/477349576549148/

He added for the first time, the government focused on reviving industries after 1960 which will help create job opportunities and uplift the economy. He maintained, “The youth should highlight this achievement.”

Imran mentioned that in a bid to facilitate the youth, the government has initiated a scheme to provide loans on easy installments to them for starting new businesses. He said besides, the government also launched a programme to provide technical training for skill development of the youth.

He highlighted, “Our government launched ‘Ehsas Programme’ and shelter home scheme to facilitate the poor segments of the society.”

The PM said, “We will go to the last end to eliminate corruption and mafia from the country.”

He said there is vast potential in tourism sector which could be highlighted to the world through digital media in a positive way.

He said, “Allah has granted Pakistan with the best resources in the world and it is up to us to take benefit from them.”

Imran Khan stated that Pakistan has faced challenges on international level and it always supported peace. He said Pakistan will continue to play its role for promoting peace in the region.

Highlighting the prospects of digital media and measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its promotion, the prime minister said digital media has emerged as one of the most powerful ways in media industry.

“Due to the fast paced process, information sharing is not confined to borders only.”

The PM said educated youngsters with political knowledge are making an active participation on digital media. “It is the need of the hour to portray a positive image of Pakistan by using the platform of digital media.

Regarding the Kashmir conflict, Imran said the PTI and the federal government will observe February 5 as the Kashmir Day.

He maintained the fascist Modi government has put the peace and stability of the entire region at stake to fulfill the dream of promoting Hindurashtra.

He said the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of Citizenship Bill in India are aimed at discrimination of Muslims and minorities.

The prime minister said the issue of Kashmir should be highlighted to the world by using the platform of digital media. He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and according to the guidelines of the Security Council.

He said digital media also played a pivotal role to promote the real essence of Islam.

In his message to the youth, the PM remarked, “Work hard. Success is not possible without hard work.”

Advertisement

Read full story