PM Imran postpones Karachi visit due to bad weather

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi was cancelled on Saturday due to the bad weather condition.

Prime Minister was shedule to visit Karachi, today but the trip was cancelled due to continuous rain in Islamabad and the premier’s aircraft was not allowed to take-off due to weather conditions.

The PM had to inaugurate different development projects during the visit, including inaugural of Sakhi Hassan Flyover and 5-Star Flyover and KDA Flyover.

The projects of Rehabilitation of Nishtar Road and Rehabilitation of Manghopir road were also to be inaugurated by the premier.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to get briefing to review progress on different federal funded development projects and public welfare schemes in Sindh during the visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Sunday Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Karachi to inaugurate flyover projects constructed in the city.

